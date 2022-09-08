Acworth man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

Sep. 8—An Acworth man was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to a warrant, Cobb County police arrested 19-year-old Jacob Martin at his home on Burlington Court in Acworth. Upon arrival, authorities searched Martin's computer and cell phone, which contained multiple files of obscene material containing a child, the warrant reports.

Authorities also discovered that Martin had distributed a video from his phone of an underaged female engaging in lewd behavior, the warrant reports.

Martin is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail on a $50,000 bond.

