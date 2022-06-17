Acworth man charged with murder in convenience store robbery

Jun. 17—An Acworth man has been charged with murder after police were called to the scene of a suspected robbery at a convenience store off Baker Road, police said.

Acworth police responded to the Kwik E Mart on Acworth Oaks Drive Tuesday after receiving a theft call. Upon arrival, they found Abu Mahfuj Ahammed dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a man enter the store in a black ski mask, then leave in a blue Nissan sedan, according to Cpl. Stanley Almon.

Whether the victim was a store employee or a customer was not immediately clear.

The suspect in the shooting was identified from witness reports and surveillance footage as 59-year-old Marcus Bass, a city resident. Bass was arrested Thursday with assistance from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office fugitive unit, and has been charged with multiple offenses including murder and armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact investigators at 770-974-1232.