Acworth police: Dead body found Friday morning

Oct. 14—Acworth police found a dead body Friday morning after receiving a call for a welfare check, the department reported.

Police were called around 10 a.m. to 4920 Ivey Road just west of Cobb Parkway, near the Ajax Construction site. When officers arrived, the caller told them they had found a dead body, which police soon found.

Police have not determined the identity of the body or the cause of death, the department said in a news release. The body was transported to the Cobb County medical examiner's office for examination.

Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact 770-974-1232.