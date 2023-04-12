Acworth police hire officer dedicated to supporting victims

Acworth police have hired an officer who is the first of her kind in Cobb County.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got an exclusive look at the role of a crime victim advocate.

Emily Hall plays an important role after certain crimes occur.

“Our patrol officers are great. They will send cases if they are on scene and they have something specific like this person needs a follow-up or some support,” Hall said.

Hall is the new crime victim advocate at the Acworth Police Department, which is the only police department in Cobb County that has one.

Hall spends most of her time going door to door.

“Meeting with victims, letting them know my role as the advocate to be able to the support for them,” Hall said.

And when she’s in the office, Hall’s day-to-day is reviewing police reports.

“I’ve had domestic violence cases, child abuse cases, and identify fraud,” Hall said. I’ve created things like this just to give out to victims if they need assistance with housing, finances.”

In 2022, Acworth police investigated more than 100 domestic violence cases and nearly 20 cases involving children that are victims of crime.

“Maybe say there was an arrest that came in and I called to check in on the victim and see how they are doing. I let them know the different options they have, which includes free counseling free support,” Hall said.

Hall began working in her new role less than a month and she’s already busy.

Police tell Newell a major crime trend they are seeing is domestic violence cases going up.

