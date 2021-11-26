Acworth police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Nov. 26—Acworth police are searching for a man who is alleged to have hit an unattended vehicle at a local shopping center last Saturday.

The man was driving a black Ford pickup truck, police say, when he hit a parked car in the parking lot of the Kohl's at 3354 Cobb Parkway.

"The suspect left the scene without notification and never made it in the store for additional images," the Acworth Police Department said.

The truck has four doors, a hard tonneau cover with peeling paint, and running boards, according to the department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 770-974-1232.