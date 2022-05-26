Acworth Police said men used U-Haul truck to smash into a Texaco gas station to steal an ATM

Acworth Police are looking for men involved in a smash-and-grab robbery attempt of an ATM at a Texaco in Cobb County.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the 4700 block of South Main Street, a Texaco Food Mart.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, long green pants, and black and white shoes exit a white Ford U-Haul van and enter the business.

The man then attempts to remove the bolted down ATM from inside the business, police said.

After failing initially, the man then forcefully rams the U-Haul into the business to loosen the ATM.

Police said the man then loaded the ATM into the back of the vehicle and left the scene.

The U-Haul was found later at a store on Canton Road, which police confirmed had been stolen.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232

