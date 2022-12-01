Acworth woman among eight sentenced to federal prison for roles in execution-style murder

Dec. 1—An Acworth woman and alleged gang member previously convicted for her involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old in Bartow County has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Jennifer Foutz, 30, received 12 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder in aid of racketeering, and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said.

Gary Terrell Davis was sentenced this week for his role in the murder, the last of eight alleged members or associates of northwest Georgia's 135 Pirus gang accused in the murder.

The lead defendant in the case, Maurice Antonio Kent, 32, of Cartersville, was found guilty of four felonies in May. On Aug. 24, Kent was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Others convicted in the case included Christopher Nwanjoku, 30, of Lawrenceville, Jamel Dupree Hughes, 27, of Atlanta, Cedric Sams, 29, of Cartersville, Michael Kent, 32, of Atlanta and DaSean Dorey, 29, of Decatur.

The club shooting arose from an argument between Kent and fellow gang members and a rival gang member, prosecutors said. Kent is said to have shot into a crowd, wounding both the rival gang member and a security guard. Before he was arrested, he managed to throw the gun from his car.

While in custody, Kent learned of a fellow gang member and potential witness to the shooting, who was 17 at the time, being interviewed by police. The teen was lured out to Bartow County and murdered by the gang, which left his body alongside a rural road, prosecutors said.

Kent was likewise accused of committing a drive-by shooting of a Cartersville man in September 2016, then throwing the gun into Lake Allatoona. FBI investigators matched shell casings and bullets from the shooting to the gun after recovering it from the lake, prosecutors said.

Foutz, also known as "Rose," had previously been arrested in connection to an unrelated shooting at an Acworth gas station in June 2017. Authorities said at the time she and Hughes encountered a member of another gang at the gas station. Hughes allegedly shot the member of the other gang multiple times before undercover police at the gas station working an unrelated case saw the shooting, and proceeded to pursue Foutz and Hughes, who attempted to flee in their car.

During the pursuit, Hughes allegedly tossed the gun out of the car window, prosecutors said. The gun was recovered and Hughes and Foutz were stopped and arrested.