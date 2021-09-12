Acworth woman shot, killed by husband, police say

Sep. 12—An Acworth man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife early Sunday morning, police say.

Quinterias Beck, 34, is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to Acworth Police Department Capt. Mark Cheatham. A booking report and bond information were not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Acworth police received a call regarding a person shot at 4958 Parke Brooke Drive, near the intersection of Cowan and Baker roads, Cheatham said.

There, they found Beck's injured wife, 32-year-old Adrienne Rush. She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died, according to Cheatham.

In addition to murder, Beck has been charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Cheatham said.

The incident is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.