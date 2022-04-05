An ad that featured Trump saying he 'would recommend' COVID-19 vaccines resulted in 104,000 more shots in arms: research paper

Former President Donald Trump Brandon Bell/Getty Images

An ad featuring Donald Trump encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine resulted in more than 104,000 extra shots in arms nationwide, according to a new NBER working paper.

Researchers placed the 27 second ad on more than 100,000 YouTube accounts for about two weeks in October 2021.

Vaccination rates rose in the counties where the ads were placed, at a cost of $1 or less per shot.

A YouTube ad featuring Donald Trump endorsing the COVID-19 vaccines convinced thousands of people to get their shots, according to new research from economists and political scientists published in a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper on Monday.

For the study, researchers created a 27 second advertisement that included Trump and his family urging people to get the vaccines.

The ad ran on more than 100,000 YouTube channels in the second half of October, 2021. On the Fox News YouTube channel, it ran before segments with some of the network's most popular hosts, including Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and Sean Hannity.

"I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me," Trump told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo in a clip used during the ad.

The ad goes on to say that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recieved their shots "privately, at the White House."

It also features a line that Ivanka Trump tweeted in April 2021: "Today I got the shot. I hope that you do too."

The ad was shown to millions of people in over 1,014 US counties over a period of about two weeks (October 14-31.)

Researchers estimate the campaign led to 104,036 more shots being administered, calling the move a "cost effective" way to increase vaccination rates in the country, at a time when 60% of unvaccinated adults were Republicans. The researchers found that some of the largest vaccine increases were in the counties with more ads per capita, and where viewers "engaged" more with the ads, either by watching for longer, or by clicking on the links.

The ad cost about $100,000 to produce, making the cost per additional vaccine $1 or less. This means the ad campaign was not only cheaper than many other US vaccine incentive programs, which included state lotteries and giveaways, but was also arguably far more effective at getting people vaccinated.

"As many have observed, a tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic is the extent to which protective measures became tangled in Americans' political identities, which led to deaths and suffering that could have been avoided," the study authors wrote in the paper. "If politics characterizes one aspect of the problem, it might also point to part of a solution."

