AD February 2019 Table of Contents

Object Lesson How Ubald Klug’s otherworldly Terrazza sofa became today’s sexiest sectional.
Discoveries Ralph Lauren’s new tabletop collection with Burleigh sets the scene at Lauren Bush Lauren’s FEED supper . . . Textile artist Mimi Jung pushes age-old techniques to their limits . . . Raphael Navot’s pieces for Roche Bobois display his dedication to craft . . . Beloved waterfront hotels reopen in St. Barts . . . Michael S. Smith brings his high-end sensibilities to window treatments and wall coverings for Hartmann & Forbes . . . With Art Deco panache, Van Cleef & Arpels’ newest necklace was inspired by a Brothers Grimm tale . . . From throne room to sunken bath, a princely family’s Genoa home is open to all . . . and more!
The House Whisperer Ilse Crawford invigorates a historic Stockholm mansion.
Putting Down Roots A house in London’s Notting Hill becomes a family’s forever home.
Blockbuster Michael S. Smith masterminds Shonda Rhimes’s L.A. residence.
Painterly Touch John Derian’s Manhattan flat is a window into the design maestro’s world.
Miami Modern Peter Marino tailors a retreat to its owners’ A-list collection of art.
Oscar Worthy Renzo Piano’s daring design for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Daddy Time Will Kopelman updates a classic New York City apartment for his family.
Resources The designers, architects, and products featured this month.
Last Word The Shinola Hotel opens in Detroit.