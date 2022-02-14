Ad Meter 2022: Cutwater Spirits
This canned cocktail company touts the "lazy ones" who work smarter, not harder.
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was […]
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
Police escorted Charles Banner and his family off a British Airways flight to Turin because of the feud about business class seats, per MailOnline.
The Duke of Sussex was spotted in the crowd alongside his cousin Eugenie
“The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job,” the coach’s mother told a news outlet.
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
PepsiDuring Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show extravaganza, featuring the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, rapper Eminem took a knee in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kanye West Targets Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift With Childish Instagram MemesThe move by Eminem came after he performed “Lose Yourself” in front of the sold-out crowd at the LA Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. If you recall,
Blue Ivy joined her dad Jay Z at the Super Bowl and looked cool AF.
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
The actress modeled one of her swimwear designs.
What an Ohioan thing to say.
Joe Burrow really pulled up to the Super Bowl in that.
The time has come again: Sofia Vergara has heated up our timelines with another throwback bikini photo. But this time, this one is giving us serious early 2000s vibes — and we’re kind of obsessed. On Feb. 11, Vergara posted another throwback photoshoot from her early modeling days in Miami with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” […]
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
Seth Curry was part of the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on February 14? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
All the documents are "in the works," the former first lady said of an "exclusive high tea," which is already selling tickets for up to $50,000.
The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck watched the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head