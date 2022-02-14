Ad Meter 2022: Universal Pictures: 'Nope'
Universal Pictures reveals the trailer for Jordan Peele's new film.
"The misogyny in Saturday Night Fever has not aged well…at all."
A new trailer for the Marvel film contains a familiar voice that fans believe belongs to a legendary "X-Men" actor.
We’re back once again to share all of the latest Netflix releases for this week. As always, you can see everything Netflix has been adding to its library this year in our huge roundup of all the best movies and series. But for now, let’s focus the Netflix releases this week. Some of the notable … The post Netflix movies, shows, & series: New releases for the week of February 13th appeared first on BGR.
“Death on the Nile” collected $12.8 million in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales wouldn’t buy enough Champagne to fill the Nile, but they are sufficient to lead domestic box office charts. The star-studded murder mystery, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, arrived on par with expectations, which had projected a three-day tally around $11 […]
The New York City Mayor says the hip-hop subgenre is perpetuating violence in the city. Eric Adams, Who Just Learned What Drill Rap Is, Wants to Ban It From Social Media Abby Jones
Jennifer Lopez DESERVED an Oscar for Hustlers, and I'll fight anyone who says otherwise.
"I wanted to treat them to something memorable," Lizzo wrote on TikTok about celebrating the holiday with her team
Teasing its upcoming releases, DC Films has now delivered new footage from The Batman, The Flash,...
The reactions are anything but cold.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck watched the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head
Rob Carr/GettyAs everyone knows, the Super Bowl is the biggest event in Hollywood—er, I mean sports.The gradual evolution of the championship game into a night-long bonanza of showbiz spectacle reached its inevitable apex Sunday night with a Super Bowl that took place in Los Angeles, allowing the lines between sporting event and entertainment to finally blur completely.Fittingly, the official telecast on NBC kicked off with an homage to Hollywood, with Halle Berry welcoming the TV audience to th
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIn Stanford’s famous marshmallow study, scientists offered children two or five treats. If the children chose to wait longer, they could eat five instead of two. Some kids chose the immediate goody; others decided to stay. Researchers then followed the children as they grew up, and those who chose to linger showed better financial skills later in life.Scientists have since cast some doubt on the marshmallow study, but if I had to guess,
Let’s face it, we all want to be as fabulous as Jennifer Aniston, and her newest birthday post shows she’s just getting more and more fabulous every year. On Feb. 12, for her 53rd birthday, she posted a super fun and sparkly Boomerang to her Instagram with the caption, “Thank you all so much. I’m […]
From Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi to "The Mandalorian" season three, see all the new "Star Wars" projects in the works.
Owen Wilson said his mother, now 82, married a "very nice guy" while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday
Universal“Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two-second clip of a Black man on a horse?” offers Keke Palmer’s character. Thus begins the trailer for Nope, Universal’s upcoming horror film from Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), wherein Palmer’s character reveals that the jockey G. Domm in The Horse in Motion, a series of cabinet cards released in 1878, is none other than her great-great-great grandfather. Palmer works at the Heywood Ra
Victor Boyko/GettyLast weekend, pop superstar Billie Eilish put a stop to her concert when a female fan appeared unwell. Apparently, the young woman was having trouble breathing, prompting Eilish to secure her an inhaler and make sure she was better before continuing. “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” Eilish said to cheers from the crowd.The incident prompted TMZ—and a bunch of other publications—to frame this as a dig toward Travis Scott, who did not stop his performance at hi
Beloved by stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Dakota Johnson, "The Worst Person in the World" is up for two Oscars including best screenplay.
The list includes Cumberbatch's performances in blockbusters like "Doctor Strange" as well as his early films like 2010's "Four Lions."