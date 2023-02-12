Ad Meter 2023: Dunkin’

Associated Press

Jill Biden won't let even a White House gala get between her and the Philadelphia Eagles. After a late night entertaining governors with President Joe Biden at a black-tie dinner on Saturday, the first lady was heading for the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday with hopes of watching “the Birds” defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and claim the NFL title. First ladies have been involved with sports in a variety of ways over the years, from throwing out the first pitch at baseball games to representing the United States at the Olympics.