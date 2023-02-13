Ad Meter 2023: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Watch this Super Bowl ad for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starring Harrison Ford. Be sure to vote for your favorite Super Bowl ad with Ad Meter! Go to admeter.usatoday.com
Watch this Super Bowl ad for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starring Harrison Ford. Be sure to vote for your favorite Super Bowl ad with Ad Meter! Go to admeter.usatoday.com
"It's the best tan in a can!" shared one of over 3,000 five-star Amazon reviewers.
Collina Strada invited viewers to take a step on the animalistic side for its Fall/Winter 2023...
A disturbing video showed multiple people attacking the girl as she walked with her boyfriend in a hallway at a New Jersey high school. Adriana Kuch died of suicide two days after the video was posted online.
Ratajkowski and Andre were first linked together last month after they were photographed going out on a date
"I think that they have a similar modus operandi, a similar way in which they work," Biden said of Trump and DeSantis while on Noticias Telemundo.
Guillermina Fuentes was sentenced to one month for alleged unlawful ballot collection – and advocates say prosecuting cases like hers suppresses the right to vote
A Mexico-based startup will next week launch sulphur particles into the stratosphere in a “rogue” move to create a “mini-volcano” effect it says could help cool the planet.
The teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are joining forces once again with the release of...
The superintendent of a New Jersey school district resigned following severe backlash of a viral bullying video that circulated the high school and led to the suicide of Adriana Kuch.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline government on Sunday agreed to legalize nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, saying the move was a response to recent Palestinian violence. It said it would approve additional settlement construction in the coming days. The decision put the government on a collision course with the Biden administration, which has called on Israel and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral actions that could further raise already heightened tensions and undermine hopes for a future peace agreement with the Palestinians.
India smashed 42 runs in three overs to come through a stern test and beat fierce rival Pakistan by seven wickets at the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues led India home at Newlands with 53 not out off 38 balls, and drove a four through the covers off the last delivery of the 19th over to go to her half-century and seal the victory. Richa Ghosh helped with 31 not out from 20 balls as India won its opening game with the help of two of its best youngsters.
Jemimah Rodrigues revealed Sunday that India's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Women's T20 World Cup was inspired by "extraordinary" superstar Virat Kohli.Matchwinner Rodrigues admitted that memories of Kohli's blistering 82 not out off 53 balls in India's four-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup last year had been inspirational.
It's not a Mirage. It's the Saturday Night Live alum in a Transformers movie.
Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria star in this year's Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. Be sure to vote for your favorite Super Bowl ad with Ad Meter! Go to admeter.usatoday.com
"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007."
Actress Lily James has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, Queens Of The Stone Age's bass player Michael Shuman.
Jennifer Aniston has been in the spotlight since the '90s, but fans may not know these fun facts, including how she didn't like her iconic haircut.
The powdered green tea helps with energy and focus.
A million more Britons will start paying tax on their savings this year as a result of a stealth raid by the Treasury and higher interest rates, analysis for the Telegraph shows.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.