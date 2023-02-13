Ad Meter 2023: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Associated Press

India smashed 42 runs in three overs to come through a stern test and beat fierce rival Pakistan by seven wickets at the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues led India home at Newlands with 53 not out off 38 balls, and drove a four through the covers off the last delivery of the 19th over to go to her half-century and seal the victory. Richa Ghosh helped with 31 not out from 20 balls as India won its opening game with the help of two of its best youngsters.