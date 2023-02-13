Ad Meter 2023: M&M’S

Storyful

Members of a California fire department enjoyed a game of football ahead of Super Bowl LVII, where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.Footage posted to the City of Rohnert Park Police and Fire Facebook page shows officers playing a game of football and showing off their moves in a “victory dance.”The department urged people to have a “safe and sober Super Bowl.”The Eagles will take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday evening. Credit: City of Rohnert Park Police and Fire via Storyful