AD Ports Buys an $800 Million Stake in Dubai Shipping Firm

Omar Tamo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- AD Ports Group, which operates 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, will take control of Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping for $800 million as seeks to scale up its global operations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Abu Dhabi port operator, majority-owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, will buy 80% of GFS, a container shipping company, according to a statement. The transaction is fully funded through a loan and GFS’s existing management will remain in place, with the founders retaining the other 20% of the shares.

The acquisition will help AD Ports by linking its assets, including Khalifa Port near the UAE’s capital, more closely to “core markets” in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Indian Subcontinent and Turkey, the company said.

It’s AD Ports’ first major deal in neighboring Dubai, where DP World Ltd., one the world’s largest port operators, is based.

AD Ports said it will look to integrate GFS into its maritime cluster, which offers shipping, offshore and subsea services.

The company went public in January, raising $1.1 billion from an initial public offering. It is looking to grow organically and inorganically, Ross Thompson, head of strategy, said in an interview. While he has some concerns about the near-term outlook for global shipping as economies slow, he’s optimistic trade will grow in the region and particularly between the UAE and India.

GFS owns and operates 26 vessels with a total capacity of 72,500 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Citigroup Inc. advised AD Ports on the transaction.

(Updates with comments from AD Ports’ head of strategy.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GSK Slips As Shingles Vaccine Drives Commanding Third-Quarter Beat

    GSK stock jumped Wednesday after the company beat third-quarter forecasts due to strength from specialty medicines and Shingrix.

  • NFL Week 9 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

    Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 9 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Exports to Continue; G-7 Ministers Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said grain exports through the Black Sea safe-passage corridor will continue, as foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations prepared to meet Thursday in the German city of Muenster to discuss Ukraine’s plight, including Russian attacks on water and power supplies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot

  • Largest Mideast Broadcaster Said to Tap HSBC, JPMorgan for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Middle East’s biggest broadcaster is working with HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on an initial public offering in Riyadh, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Ex

  • China's Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Lenovo Group reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled computer sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll. The world's largest maker of personal computers said on Thursday total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion drawn from seven analysts.

  • Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

    Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]

  • Erdogan says he could discuss charge for Twitter blue check with Elon Musk

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he may negotiate with Twitter's new boss Elon Musk to avoid paying the monthly $8 charge for the "verified" badge. After buying Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes the sought-after blue check mark. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV on Wednesday, Erdogan said he may speak to Musk and discuss the charge.

  • BOE Set to Deliver Biggest Rate Rise in 33 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England on Thursday is expected to deliver its biggest interest-rate increase in 33 years, stepping up an effort to rein in double-digit inflation. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt Reve

  • Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make Scholz the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping since he consolidated his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress. Deep trade ties bind Asia and Europe's biggest economies, with rapid Chinese expansion and demand for Germany's cars and machinery fueling its own growth over the past two decades.

  • Struggling gas importer Uniper unveils record 40 billion euro net loss

    Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper unveiled a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss, among the biggest in German corporate history, reflecting expected future losses in the wake of Russia's move to stop supplies. "Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said, adding an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised. Uniper said the net loss factored in 10 billion euros of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices as well as 31 billion euros of future losses related to this problem.

  • Jacksonville company picks up 172,400 acres of land across the South

    In two deals, Jacksonville-based Rayonier Inc. has acquired 172,400 acres of timberland in Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana. The company paid $474 million for the property, which it bought from Manulife Investment Management, a leading timberland investment manager. The property is well stocked, said Rayonier, a timberland real estate investment trust, with expectations that the company will be able to harvest approximately 860,000 tons of timber each year for the coming decade.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

    Investors have expressed their ire in meetings with Meta executives, including some conferences with Mark Zuckerberg over the past week, FT reported.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

    If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). What is Prospect Capital? One of these is Prospect Capital, a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to and sometimes makes equity investments in mid-tier private companies -- the types that are generally too small to raise money in the public market but that require more capital than a local bank can provide.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.