AD 's Shopping Resources to Help You Get the Look

Items pictured but not listed here are not sourceable. Items similar to vintage and antique pieces shown are often available from the dealers listed. (T) means the item is available only to the trade.
Interiors by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Landscape design by Rich Landscapes; richlandscapes.net. Vintage Florian Schulz arc floor lamp from 1stdibs (similar); 1stdibs.com. Josef Frank Liljevalch sofa for Svenskt Tenn; svenskttenn.se. Vintage Arne Jacobsen rattan armchair from 1stdibs. Josef Frank 647 stools and 2139 cocktail table for Svenskt Tenn. Gerrit Thomas Rietveld 637 Utrecht club chair from Cassina; cassina.com. Rug by Luke Irwin; lukeirwin.com. On walls, on paneling, Down Pipe paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Sofa by Axel Vervoordt; axel-vervoordt.com. Custom brass bar by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Hans Wegner for PP Møbler Papa Bear chair and stool; danishdesignstore.com. Custom mirror and tub by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Zacherl-52 1903 Edition ceiling light from Woka; woka.com. Piet tub fittings and Bistrot towel rack by Volevatch; volevatch.com. Carl Auböck tree trunk side table from 1stdibs; 1stdibs.com. In Jeanette’s study, on walls, Hardwick White paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Franco Albini 836 Tre Pezzi wool armchairs from Cassina; cassina.com. Trestle table by St-Paul Home; home-st-paul.com. In master bath, custom vanity and cabinetry by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Tube wall lights by Michael Anastassiades; michaelanastassiades.com. Piet sink fittings by Volevatch; volevatch.com. Custom sapele-wood cabinet by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Custom Calacatta Oro marble island by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Bistrot sink fittings by Volevatch; volevatch.com. Custom cabinet by Piet Hein Eek; pietheineek.nl.
Interiors by Charles Mellersh Design Studio; charlesmellersh.com. Art advisory by Sigrid Kirk of Arts Co; arts-co.com. Abel sectional sofa, Walnut Slab cocktail table, and Cafe side table (right); all by BDDW; bddw.com. On custom bookcase, Blue Blood paint by Papers and Paints; papersandpaints.co.uk. Kavir rug by e15; e15.com. Gyro table by Brodie Neill; brodieneill.com. On Pierre Jeanneret chairs, Bacan cotton-blend, in old rose, by Fortuny (T); fortuny.com. Patch rug by Faye Toogood for CC-Tapis; cc-tapis.com. On sofa, wool mohair, in gris sale, by Claremont Furnishing (T); claremontfurnishing.com. Ionik stool by Oevffice from Matter; mattermatters.com. J.T. Kalmar Hase BL floor lamp (right) from the Future Perfect; thefutureperfect.com. On landing, Candy Cube side table by Sabine Marcelis; etageprojects.com. Custom Mobile Chandelier 7 by Michael Anastassiades; michaelanastassiades.com. In master bath, on cabinetry, Black Blue paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Cloud 19 pendant by Apparatus; apparatusstudio.com. Tube wall lights by Michael Anastassiades. In master bedroom, on closet doors, hand-painted Badminton chinoiserie wallpaper, in custom colors, by de Gournay (T); degournay.com. On vintage Fritz Hansen sofa, lamb’s wool from Dansk Møbelkunst Gallery; dmk.dk. On wall, Cylinder Swing Arm sconces by Apparatus. On walls, Indie Wood wallpaper by Timorous Beasties; timorousbeasties.com. On beadboard, Green Smoke paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Captain’s Mirror by BDDW; bddw.com. Wall lights by Original BTC; originalbtc.com. On walls, Oval Room Blue paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. On vintage Gio Ponti desk, Achille & Pier Giaco mo Castiglioni re-edition Snoopy lamp from Flos; usa.flos.com. Charles and Ray Eames Soft Pad desk chair; hermanmiller.com. Rabari rug by Nipa Doshi + Jonathan Levien for Nanimarquina; nanimarquina.com.
Interiors by Michael S. Smith Inc.; michaelsmithinc.com. Architecture by HartmanBaldwin Design/Build; hartmanbaldwin.com. Landscape design by Inner Gardens; innergardens.com. McCarren single-tier chandeliers by Ralph Lauren for Visual Comfort; circalighting.com. Kitchen island of Calacatta Gold marble from Stoneland; stonelandusa.com. Custom floor tiles by Native Tile & Ceramics; nativetile.com. On Henri II armless counter stools by Gregorius|Pineo (T); gregoriuspineo.com; Gato faux leather by Kravet (T); kravet.com. On cabinets, All White paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Custom vent hood by Inox Creative Metalworks; inoxcm.com. Range by Wolf; subzero-wolf.com. Curtains of Indore linen, in nattier, by Pierre Frey (T); pierrefrey.com. Table and chairs (similar) from FAO Schwarz; faoschwarz.com. Amalfi adjustable chain back sofa and lounge chairs by Janus et Cie; janusetcie.com. On sofa, Indian Garden Plain acrylic, in green, by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com. Sofa pillows of Zambezi Moss and Boardwalk Honey acrylics by Giati Elements (T); giatielements.com. On lounge chairs, Indian Garden acrylic, in green, by Jasper (T). Litchfield cocktail table by Bunny Williams Outdoor for Century Furniture; centuryfurniture.com. Phoenix chandelier by Paul Ferrante (T); paulferrante.com. On custom club chairs by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com; custom fabric from Studio Four NYC (T); studiofournyc.com. Cocktail table from JF Chen; jfchen.com. Carlyle floor lamp by Jasper (T). Antique black console table from Balsamo Antiques; balsamoantiques.com. Seventeenth-century Roman mantel from Chateau Domingue; chateaudomingue.com. In entry, Domani chandelier by Hélène Aumont Collection (T); heleneaumont.com. On floor, black and white marble tiles from Exquisite Surfaces; xsurfaces.com. In family room, on custom sofas by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com; Veneto rayon-cotton, in acorn, by Rose Tarlow Melrose House (T); rosetarlow.com. On Bobbin lounge chairs by Aesthetic (T); aestheticdecor.com; Indian Block linen, in rose, by Lee Jofa (T); kravet.com. Pair of Quarter Radius cocktail tables by Atelier Démiurge; demiurgenewyork.com. On Negresco stools by Hélène Aumont Collection (T), Palma cowhide leather, in chestnut, by Jasper (T). Curtains of Indore linen, in nattier, by Pierre Frey (T); pierrefrey.com. Antique marquetry cabinet from Burden; jonathanburden.com. Moon Jar lamps in Verdant Meadow by SCDS (T); scdsltd.com. On walls, African Raffia grasscloth, in capri natural, by Phillip Jeffries (T); phillipjeffries.com; with custom stenciling. Goldney sconces by Collier Webb (T); collierwebb.com. Antique walnut and mahogany console table from Antonio’s Bella Casa; antoniosbellacasa.com. In gallery, curtains of Piedmont embroidered fabric, in sea foam, by Guy Goodfellow Collection; guygoodfellowcollection.com. Vecchio hanging lantern by Jerry Pair (T); jerrypair.com. On Key club chairs by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com; Amun Stripe linen, in juniper, by Holland & Sherry (T); hollandsherry.com. On pool deck, on Amalfi chaise longues by Janus et Cie; janusetcie.com; Indian Garden Stripe acrylic, in green, by Jasper (T). On Rafters wicker sofas by Lane Venture from Wicker Paradise; wickerparadise.com; Ishi acrylic, in sunstruck, by Perennials (T); perennialsfabrics.com.
Interiors by John Derian of John Derian Co.; johnderian.com. Vintage furniture, decorative objects, lighting, textiles, and rugs throughout from John Derian Co. Throws throughout by Jeanette Farrier; jeanettefarrier.com. Plume chairs by John Derian for Cisco Brothers; ciscobrothers.com. On vintage settee (left), embroidered pillows by Anke Drechsel from John Derian Co.; johnderian.com. On mantel, paper Hollyhock by the Green Vase from John Derian Co. On walls, Drop Cloth paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Butterfly armchair by John Derian for Cisco Brothers; ciscobrothers.com. In kitchen, Mirror Shade pendants and Candy Light fixture (over sink), all by Robert Ogden for John Derian Co.; johnderian.com. In living area, Field bench and Cove sofas, all by John Derian for Cisco Brothers; ciscobrothers.com. On antique console (in background), antique lamp, reimagined by Robert Ogden for John Derian Co. On antique armchair (left), pillow from Antoinette Poisson; antoinettepoisson.com. On Brook sofa by John Derian for Cisco Brothers; ciscobrothers.com; embroidered pillows by Anke Drechsel from John Derian Co.; johnderian.com. On walls, Mole’s Breath paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. On Plume slipper chair by John Derian for Cisco Brothers, linen, in sable, by Libeco (T); libeco.com. Vintage oil lamp (as pendant) by Robert Ogden for John Derian Co.
Architecture and interiors by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. Landscape design by Nievera Williams Landscape Architecture; nieverawilliams.com. Custom leather game table, club chairs, bronze boxes, sofa, and carpet; all by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. Around game table, vintage chairs by Eugéne Printz. Lighting by Johanna Grawunder; grawunder.com. Custom Mozambique wood dining tables by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. On Kaare Klint chairs, custom appliqué by Peter Marino Architect. Bronze box console by Peter Marino Architect. Custom marble and travertine flooring by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. In master bath, custom sink, fittings, and stainless-steel vanity; all by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. In master bedroom, custom bed and headboard, side tables, and carpet; all by Peter Marino Architect. Wendell Castle Triad chair (similar) from Friedman Benda; friedmanbenda.com. Low Quartz cocktail table by Juan and Paloma Garrido; garridogallery.com. Custom sofa, in hand-painted silks; leather armchairs; and carpet; all by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. Custom pillows, in antique Japanese textile, by Peter Marino Architect. Pool design by Peter Marino Architect; petermarinoarchitect.com. Adjustable chaise longues by Richard Schultz for Knoll; knoll.com.
Architecture by G. P. Schafer Architect; gpschafer.com. On sofa, Salinan Herringbone acrylic, in olive, by Ralph Lauren Home; ralphlaurenhome.com. On cocktail table, Speakeasy Damask cotton-blend, in carbon, by Ralph Lauren Home. On antique sofas, fabric from Mood Fabrics; moodfabrics.com. Custom steel doors by G. P. Schafer Architect; gpschafer.com; fabricated by Optimum Window; optimumwindow.com. Custom hood and cabinetry by G. P. Schafer Architect; gpschafer.com. Château 165 range by La Cornue; lacornueusa.com. Restored vintage holophane ceiling lights from Ann-Morris Inc.; annmorrislighting.com. Fireclay farmhouse sink by Shaws; rohlhome.com. On walls, Metro tiles by Nemo Tile Co.; nemotile.com. In living room, Bonneville motorcycle by Triumph; triumphmotorcycles.com. In breakfast area, banquette by G. P. Schafer Architect; gpschafer.com. In master bedroom, on walls, custom hand-painted Chinese-design wallpaper by Gracie (T); graciestudio.com. Bed (similar) by RH; rh.com. Palmer bedding by Ralph Lauren Home; ralphlaurenhome.com. At foot of bed, TV console cabinet by G. P. Schafer Architect; gpschafer.com. In bath, tub (with custom surround) and fittings by Waterworks; waterworks.com. Curtains of suiting fabric from B. Black & Sons; bblackandsons.com. Custom mantel by G. P. Schafer Architect; gpschafer.com. Throw pillows (similar) by Ralph Lauren Home; ralphlaurenhome.com.