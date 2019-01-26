AD 's Shopping Resources to Help You Get the Look

Items pictured but not listed here are not sourceable. Items similar to vintage and antique pieces shown are often available from the dealers listed. (T) means the item is available only to the trade.

The House Whisperer

Interiors by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Landscape design by Rich Landscapes; richlandscapes.net. Vintage Florian Schulz arc floor lamp from 1stdibs (similar); 1stdibs.com. Josef Frank Liljevalch sofa for Svenskt Tenn; svenskttenn.se. Vintage Arne Jacobsen rattan armchair from 1stdibs. Josef Frank 647 stools and 2139 cocktail table for Svenskt Tenn. Gerrit Thomas Rietveld 637 Utrecht club chair from Cassina; cassina.com. Rug by Luke Irwin; lukeirwin.com. On walls, on paneling, Down Pipe paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Sofa by Axel Vervoordt; axel-vervoordt.com. Custom brass bar by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Hans Wegner for PP Møbler Papa Bear chair and stool; danishdesignstore.com. Custom mirror and tub by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Zacherl-52 1903 Edition ceiling light from Woka; woka.com. Piet tub fittings and Bistrot towel rack by Volevatch; volevatch.com. Carl Auböck tree trunk side table from 1stdibs; 1stdibs.com. In Jeanette’s study, on walls, Hardwick White paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Franco Albini 836 Tre Pezzi wool armchairs from Cassina; cassina.com. Trestle table by St-Paul Home; home-st-paul.com. In master bath, custom vanity and cabinetry by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Tube wall lights by Michael Anastassiades; michaelanastassiades.com. Piet sink fittings by Volevatch; volevatch.com. Custom sapele-wood cabinet by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Custom Calacatta Oro marble island by Studioilse; studioilse.com. Bistrot sink fittings by Volevatch; volevatch.com. Custom cabinet by Piet Hein Eek; pietheineek.nl.

Putting Down Roots

Interiors by Charles Mellersh Design Studio; charlesmellersh.com. Art advisory by Sigrid Kirk of Arts Co; arts-co.com. Abel sectional sofa, Walnut Slab cocktail table, and Cafe side table (right); all by BDDW; bddw.com. On custom bookcase, Blue Blood paint by Papers and Paints; papersandpaints.co.uk. Kavir rug by e15; e15.com. Gyro table by Brodie Neill; brodieneill.com. On Pierre Jeanneret chairs, Bacan cotton-blend, in old rose, by Fortuny (T); fortuny.com. Patch rug by Faye Toogood for CC-Tapis; cc-tapis.com. On sofa, wool mohair, in gris sale, by Claremont Furnishing (T); claremontfurnishing.com. Ionik stool by Oevffice from Matter; mattermatters.com. J.T. Kalmar Hase BL floor lamp (right) from the Future Perfect; thefutureperfect.com. On landing, Candy Cube side table by Sabine Marcelis; etageprojects.com. Custom Mobile Chandelier 7 by Michael Anastassiades; michaelanastassiades.com. In master bath, on cabinetry, Black Blue paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Cloud 19 pendant by Apparatus; apparatusstudio.com. Tube wall lights by Michael Anastassiades. In master bedroom, on closet doors, hand-painted Badminton chinoiserie wallpaper, in custom colors, by de Gournay (T); degournay.com. On vintage Fritz Hansen sofa, lamb’s wool from Dansk Møbelkunst Gallery; dmk.dk. On wall, Cylinder Swing Arm sconces by Apparatus. On walls, Indie Wood wallpaper by Timorous Beasties; timorousbeasties.com. On beadboard, Green Smoke paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Captain’s Mirror by BDDW; bddw.com. Wall lights by Original BTC; originalbtc.com. On walls, Oval Room Blue paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. On vintage Gio Ponti desk, Achille & Pier Giaco mo Castiglioni re-edition Snoopy lamp from Flos; usa.flos.com. Charles and Ray Eames Soft Pad desk chair; hermanmiller.com. Rabari rug by Nipa Doshi + Jonathan Levien for Nanimarquina; nanimarquina.com.

Blockbuster

Interiors by Michael S. Smith Inc.; michaelsmithinc.com. Architecture by HartmanBaldwin Design/Build; hartmanbaldwin.com. Landscape design by Inner Gardens; innergardens.com. McCarren single-tier chandeliers by Ralph Lauren for Visual Comfort; circalighting.com. Kitchen island of Calacatta Gold marble from Stoneland; stonelandusa.com. Custom floor tiles by Native Tile & Ceramics; nativetile.com. On Henri II armless counter stools by Gregorius|Pineo (T); gregoriuspineo.com; Gato faux leather by Kravet (T); kravet.com. On cabinets, All White paint by Farrow & Ball; farrow-ball.com. Custom vent hood by Inox Creative Metalworks; inoxcm.com. Range by Wolf; subzero-wolf.com. Curtains of Indore linen, in nattier, by Pierre Frey (T); pierrefrey.com. Table and chairs (similar) from FAO Schwarz; faoschwarz.com. Amalfi adjustable chain back sofa and lounge chairs by Janus et Cie; janusetcie.com. On sofa, Indian Garden Plain acrylic, in green, by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com. Sofa pillows of Zambezi Moss and Boardwalk Honey acrylics by Giati Elements (T); giatielements.com. On lounge chairs, Indian Garden acrylic, in green, by Jasper (T). Litchfield cocktail table by Bunny Williams Outdoor for Century Furniture; centuryfurniture.com. Phoenix chandelier by Paul Ferrante (T); paulferrante.com. On custom club chairs by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com; custom fabric from Studio Four NYC (T); studiofournyc.com. Cocktail table from JF Chen; jfchen.com. Carlyle floor lamp by Jasper (T). Antique black console table from Balsamo Antiques; balsamoantiques.com. Seventeenth-century Roman mantel from Chateau Domingue; chateaudomingue.com. In entry, Domani chandelier by Hélène Aumont Collection (T); heleneaumont.com. On floor, black and white marble tiles from Exquisite Surfaces; xsurfaces.com. In family room, on custom sofas by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com; Veneto rayon-cotton, in acorn, by Rose Tarlow Melrose House (T); rosetarlow.com. On Bobbin lounge chairs by Aesthetic (T); aestheticdecor.com; Indian Block linen, in rose, by Lee Jofa (T); kravet.com. Pair of Quarter Radius cocktail tables by Atelier Démiurge; demiurgenewyork.com. On Negresco stools by Hélène Aumont Collection (T), Palma cowhide leather, in chestnut, by Jasper (T). Curtains of Indore linen, in nattier, by Pierre Frey (T); pierrefrey.com. Antique marquetry cabinet from Burden; jonathanburden.com. Moon Jar lamps in Verdant Meadow by SCDS (T); scdsltd.com. On walls, African Raffia grasscloth, in capri natural, by Phillip Jeffries (T); phillipjeffries.com; with custom stenciling. Goldney sconces by Collier Webb (T); collierwebb.com. Antique walnut and mahogany console table from Antonio’s Bella Casa; antoniosbellacasa.com. In gallery, curtains of Piedmont embroidered fabric, in sea foam, by Guy Goodfellow Collection; guygoodfellowcollection.com. Vecchio hanging lantern by Jerry Pair (T); jerrypair.com. On Key club chairs by Jasper (T); michaelsmithinc.com; Amun Stripe linen, in juniper, by Holland & Sherry (T); hollandsherry.com. On pool deck, on Amalfi chaise longues by Janus et Cie; janusetcie.com; Indian Garden Stripe acrylic, in green, by Jasper (T). On Rafters wicker sofas by Lane Venture from Wicker Paradise; wickerparadise.com; Ishi acrylic, in sunstruck, by Perennials (T); perennialsfabrics.com.