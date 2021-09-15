New Ad Shows Texas Gov Is Far From Only Republican To Make Offensive Comments About Rape

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch urges voters to never forget the offensive things Republicans have said about rape in a new video that’s gone viral on Twitter.

The clip resurfaces past comments from GOP candidates, state representatives and national lawmakers, including 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate Rick Santorum and white nationalist former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

Santorum says victims of rape “should make the best of a bad situation” in old footage featured in the video.

King asks if it were “not for rape and incest, would there be any population left?”

The spot was released Tuesday in the wake of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) widely criticized defense of his state’s six-week abortion ban, in which he dismissed concerns that victims of rape and incest are now forced to carry their babies to full term.

The clip has garnered more than 700,000 views on Twitter. The impact such partisan spots have on swaying swing voters is uncertain.

