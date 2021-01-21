AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views
AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact ViewsThe living room looks out on a terrace landscaped by Harrison Green. Stools by Hun-Chung Lee. At one end of the living room, a chair from the high Court in Chandigarh, India, and a Pierre Jeanneret cocktail table sit on a circa-1940 rug.
800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the Hudson
