Ada coroner identifies Boise teen killed when he was struck by car while riding e-scooter

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 13-year-old boy killed after he was hit by a car while he was riding an electric scooter.

The boy, identified as Boise resident Landon Hyland, died just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a news release from the coroner’s office. The cause and manner of Hyland’s death have yet to be determined, as his autopsy is pending.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Idaho State Police were called to a crash on Marble Front Road near Andrew Court in Caldwell after hearing reports of a crash.

Police later learned that a 32-year-old Caldwell man driving a Ford Escape and a boy on an electric scooter — now known to be Hyland — were driving west on Marble Front Road. The boy on the scooter reportedly tried to cross the road and was hit by the car. The boy was not wearing a helmet.

State police said Hyland was taken via ambulance to St. Luke’s, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by state police.