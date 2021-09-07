Ada Coroner’s Office identifies 28-year-old man shot, killed in downtown Boise

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend in downtown Boise.

The deceased man was identified as 28-year-old Lamont Rogers, the coroner said in a news release. Few other details were released, as the coroner’s office did not cite Rogers’ city of residence or release preliminary findings on his cause or manner of death.

At 4:07 a.m. Sunday, members of the coroner’s office were dispatched to the area of 6th and Grove streets in Boise, according to the release. Police converged to that same area at around 1:30 that morning after officers heard multiple gunshots. Officers also reported seeing a man on the ground being dragged out of the street by another man, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Boise police say the victim — now identified as Rogers — had “multiple” gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Later that day, police announced that they arrested 20-year-old Timmothy Morgan on suspicion of murder. Morgan reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

Court records show that Morgan faces one count of second-degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a firearm in commission of a crime.

Morgan made his initial appearance in an Ada County court Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records. He was appointed a public defender and given a $2 million bond amount.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Morgan remained in custody at the Ada County Jail.