Ada County coroner identifies 18-year-old who died after highway rollover near Boise

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a single-car accident that took place near Boise on Jan. 28.

Imani Jones, 18, of Boise, was driving west on Interstate 84 when her Nissan Altima “left the roadway and overturned into the median” at 7:26 p.m. in southeast Ada County, according to news releases from Idaho State Police and the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

No other cars were involved, according to police.

Paramedics transported Jones, who was not wearing a seat belt, to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to officials. She died two days later, on Jan. 30, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office listed her cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as an accident.

One of the highway’s lanes was blocked for about two hours as a result of the crash.

Idaho State Police said officers were continuing to investigate.