Ada County coroner identifies 23-year-old Boise man killed by police after firing gun

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by law enforcement in the early morning hours Sunday.

The Coroner’s Office named Dominic Soto, 23, of Boise, in a Monday news release as the man who died during the confrontation with sheriff’s deputies.

The incident began when a resident called 911 to report the sound of a gunshot and, after going outside to investigate, seeing a man fire a gun near an irrigation canal, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 10000 block of West Seneca Drive at 2:06 a.m., south of West Victory and South Five Mile roads, to investigate.

Deputies found Soto holding a handgun and standing in the middle of West Seneca Drive, according to the release. One sheriff’s deputy shot Soto, sheriff’s office spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Idaho Statesman in a message. No one else was injured, Orr said.

“A brief confrontation occurred, and shots were fired by a deputy,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

Paramedics brought Soto to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was declared dead in the emergency department at 3:06 a.m. after “lifesaving measures were unsuccessful,” the Coroner’s Office said.

The Coroner’s Office listed both the cause and manner of Soto’s death as “pending.”

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department, is investigating the police shooting.