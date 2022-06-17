Ada County coroner identifies 39-year-old man shot, killed by police in Star

Darin Oswald/Darin Oswald
Hayat Norimine, Alex Brizee
The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 39-year-old man who was killed by police in a shooting northwest of Boise.

Jeremy Banach was shot and killed by Star police near the Star Mercantile grocery store on Wednesday, law enforcement authorities said.

Banach was pronounced dead on the intersection of First and Main streets, according to the coroner’s office. The office confirmed his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. LexisNexis records reviewed by the Idaho Statesman showed Banach most recently lived in Star.

In a news conference Wednesday, Star Police Chief Zach Hessing said officers were contacted about Banach “acting erratically and refusing to leave a family member’s home,” Hessing said. Authorities did not identify Banach at the time and didn’t confirm where he had lived, but they said he had family in Star.

Star police were told he had stolen a gun the night before and began a firearm investigation, Hessing said. Officers found Banach near the Star Mercantile parking lot. Hessing said Banach was armed and “uncooperative,” and police and Banach exchanged gunfire. Life-saving measures were performed, but Banach was pronounced dead at the scene, the police chief said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, previously told the Statesman. The city of Star contracts with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services.

The three officers involved in the shooting have all been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice, according to a Wednesday news release from the office.

