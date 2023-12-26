Ada County coroner identifies Boise man struck, killed by vehicle Friday night

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night in West Boise.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a vehicle struck Lars Johnson, 50, of Boise, at Cloverdale Road and West Mesquite Drive, according to a news release from the coroner. Johnson died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The Boise Police Department is investigating the crash. The Idaho Statesman reached out to police for additional information.

Police previously asked anyone who might have any information to contact the county’s dispatch at (208) 377-6790.