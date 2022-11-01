Ada County coroner identifies Caldwell man who died from gunshot wounds. He was 51

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 51-year-old Caldwell man who was fatally shot in Nampa late Friday night.

Nathan Herbert died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, after “lifesaving measures were unsuccessful,” according to a report from the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m. Friday, less than an hour after the shooting.

Herbert died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was labeled a homicide, the report said.

At 10:45 p.m Friday, Nampa police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Stamm Lane after receiving two 911 calls that reported shots had been fired, according to a news release from the department. One of the 911 calls was from an adult man who was identified by police as the alleged shooter.

The two men knew each other, and the incident was due to a “disturbance” between the men, police said.

Police have identified and interviewed the man who shot Herbert, but they have not released his name. Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman by phone Tuesday morning that the man has not been arrested.