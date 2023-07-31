Ada County coroner identifies homicide victim in fatal stabbing near Boise Airport

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a stabbing near the Boise Airport last week.

Police responded to the incident in an industrial area of South Production Avenue north of Gowen Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 24-year-old Parma resident Justin Friesner in a news release on Monday. The report named “sharp force injuries of the neck and chest” as Friesner’s cause of death and homicide as the manner of death.

Evidence suggests three men in a parked car got into an altercation, including Friesner and Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls, according to a Boise Police Department news release. The cause and nature of the altercation are part of an ongoing investigation, said Haley Williams, spokesperson for the department.

Police said evidence indicated Brower, armed with a knife, got out of a car with Friesner. The third man tried to drive away and eventually left the car to locate for help.

Responding officers found Brower walking down a nearby road and Friesner dead with stab wounds, according to police.

The coroner’s office went to the scene at 11:09 a.m. and pronounced Friesner dead at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the report.

Brower was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

The man who ran for help was not injured, Williams said.

The police department is continuing to investigate the case.