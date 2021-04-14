Ada County coroner identifies Idaho man shot, killed by Garden City police

Jacob Scholl
·1 min read

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Idaho man shot and killed by Garden City police on Tuesday.

Thomas Bunde, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the coroner’s office. Bunde’s cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds to his torso.

Garden City officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of North Quinella Street after receiving a call of a domestic disturbance. After three officers arrived, police allege that Bunde walked out of the home and pointed a gun at officers while threatening police.

Garden City police say two of the officers then fired at Bunde. Paramedics arrived soon after, but Bunde was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Police Chief Rick Allen said in a release Tuesday that officers’ body cameras were recording at the time of the shooting, and investigators have video and audio of the shooting at different angles. Allen said those recordings will not be made available until the release is approved by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting was still under investigation Wednesday by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force. The investigation was being led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is the fifth fatal police shooting in Idaho so far this year. Idaho had at least six fatal police shootings in 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM flags more cyber attacks on COVID vaccine infrastructure

    The cloud services provider said it recently found that the phishing campaign has targeted 44 more companies which are involved in the complex logistical work of distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in 14 countries. The campaign is targeting organizations associated with the COVID-19 vaccine "cold chain" - the process needed to keep vaccine doses at extremely cold temperatures as they travel from manufacturers to recipients. It has previously said hackers were using meticulously crafted booby-trapped emails sent in the name of an executive with Haier Biomedical, a Chinese cold chain provider.

  • Facebook’s New Target in the Misinformation War: Climate Lies

    (Bloomberg) -- In the midst of the heated U.S. presidential race last summer, with hypercharged scrutiny of partisan propaganda on social media, Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg received a letter from a group of U.S. senators led by Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren that had nothing to do with elections. They were angry about a year-old piece of climate news.A Washington Examiner article shared on Facebook in 2019 had denounced climate models, which are widely used by scientists around the world to measure and predict the impacts of warmer temperatures. Science Feedback, an outside organization Facebook works with on fact-checking, had labeled the story false. A review by five scientists found the story “highly misleading” because of “false factual assertions” and accused the authors of “cherry-picking datasets.” The conclusion meant Facebook posts linking to the story would now be saddled with a label saying it had been disputed. But then Facebook said because the article was designated as an op-ed, it was exempt from fact checks under the company’s policies. The “false” label was removed. Warren’s letter called the op-ed policy a “massive loophole.” Facebook’s policies on climate lies “represents another unfortunate example of Facebook’s refusal to fully combat the deliberate spread of misinformation,” she added.Climate change has emerged as a key priority in Facebook’s quest to stomp out misinformation, a complicated effort that involves policing user posts while simultaneously defending free speech. In the past few months the company has started fighting climate misinformation with some of the same strategies used to battle Covid‑19 myths and election falsehoods—a sign of the topic’s growing importance internally. But Facebook’s misinformation policies have also left climate activists frustrated.Zuckerberg got another letter last month, this time from 13 environmental groups including the Union of Concerned Scientists and Greenpeace, asking the company to commit to monitoring climate disinformation and releasing reports, among other things. “Climate change disinformation is spreading rapidly across Facebook’s social media platform, threatening the ability of citizens and policymakers to fight the climate crisis,” the groups wrote.Unlike elections, which have shorter timelines, climate change is a long-term problem with no definitive ending. That means Facebook doesn’t consider lies about the climate an “imminent” threat of real-world harm, which is the threshold the company uses to determine whether a post containing misinformation should be removed from the service entirely. “It is an immediate threat, and the fact that they don’t see that makes me mad,” says Naomi Oreskes, a professor of the history of science at Harvard and the co-author of Merchants of Doubt, a book about climate science being deliberately obscured. “We have enormous evidence now that many storms, floods, hurricanes, cyclones have been made worse by climate change.”At a congressional hearing last month, Zuckerberg admitted that climate misinformation is “a big issue.” A Facebook spokesman says climate change misinformation accounts for a very low percentage of total misinformation on the service but declined to share figures. Experts who follow climate misinformation have had a tough time quantifying its presence on Facebook given a lack of access to private groups and messages, but they’ve seen how small lies can spread quickly.When millions of Texans lost power in February, Facebook failed to label a number of posts falsely claiming that “wind turbine failures were a leading cause of blackouts,” according to Avaaz, a nonprofit group that studied the issue. The top 10 posts promoting those claims, none of which received fact check labels, garnered an estimated 15.8 million views, Avaaz found.“Even if it seems like it’s a small number of actors sometimes, the scale of Facebook’s algorithm and its reach as the world’s information highway right now means that millions of people will be impacted by what they see on that platform,” says Fadi Quran, a campaign director at Avaaz.An outside climate watchdog called InfluenceMap found in October 2020 that dozens of climate denial ads slipped through the social network’s filters and garnered 8 million views. The ads were targeted to older users in more rural, Republican-leaning states, making them more impactful, says Dylan Tanner, executive director of InfluenceMap. “The power of that targeting makes that 8 million even more powerful,” he says. A Facebook search in March by Bloomberg Green found a handful of groups, with thousands of members, with names such as “Man Made Global Warming is a HOAX” and “Climate Crisis? There is NO Climate Crisis!”A Facebook spokesman says “we take action against pages, groups, and accounts that repeatedly share false claims.” When fact-checkers rate content as false, he says, “we add a warning label and reduce its distribution.” Groups that repeatedly share misinformation aren’t removed, but are no longer recommended by Facebook’s algorithm, he adds.Climate misinformation has been around for decades, with lobbying efforts and marketing by Big Oil as far back as the 1980s, but Oreskes says social media may be making it worse. A regular public speaker on climate issues, she’s noticed in recent years that attendees’ questions often mirror online memes. “When it spreads to social media it’s even more pernicious,” Oreskes says, “because now you’re hearing it from a friend or relative.”Just as Facebook can exacerbate a false narrative, it also has the ability to change it entirely. With almost 2.8 billion users globally, the social network has an opportunity with climate change that it hasn’t had with other topics—a chance to educate millions of people without the pressure of a looming election or public health crisis.Facebook’s efforts to fight climate-related misinformation picked up last year when it called a handful of experts to ask for help. That led the company to create the Climate Science Information Center, a dedicated space on the service with scientist-approved information. The center appears as the top search result when users query climate-related terms, like “global warming” or “greenhouse gases.” Users can see charts mapping the average annual temperature of their state, or click to read facts about declining polar bear populations or excess carbon dioxide.The data are meant to counter common misconceptions that people share on Facebook, including claims that the concept of climate change is widely disputed among scientists (not true), or that climbing temperatures are not the result of human activity (also false). Facebook is already adding links to the center on user posts about climate change for some in the U.K, and could soon expand those labels to other countries.Widespread labeling posts is the same approach Facebook used for the 2020 U.S. election and for Covid‑19 vaccine information. It’s a strategy that aligns with one of Zuckerberg’s key beliefs: The best way to fight misinformation is with more information.“There has long been this kind of purity default that we should treat all of this as ‘we are just a platform for the free expression of ideas,’” says Anthony Leiserowitz, the founder and director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, who advised Facebook on its climate hub and was not paid by the company. “Maybe through force, maybe through argument inside, they are increasingly recognizing that’s just not an adequate answer to the challenges they are facing.”Experts say the info center is a good effort but only a start. Oreskes still thinks Facebook should remove climate misinformation entirely. Quran wants Facebook to retroactively notify people if they’ve previously seen misinformation by putting alerts in their feed. “If the goal is addressing misinformation, just providing facts is not an adequate solution,” says John Cook, a research fellow at the Climate Change Communication Research Hub at Monash University in Melbourne. He also consulted on Facebook’s effort without pay. “But I think they recognize that themselves.”There’s reason to suspect Facebook’s recent efforts may signal more changes to come. Climate change is an issue of great importance to the company’s employees, according to internal surveys, and top executives agree. Zuckerberg once said stopping climate change was “one of the most important challenges of our generation,” and Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement marked one of the few times Zuckerberg publicly criticized the former president.Chris Cox, the social network’s longtime head of product and one of its most powerful executives, is also a climate advocate. He advised and invested in multiple climate-related startups during a brief year away from Facebook. Cox’s return in May 2020 added “a huge amount of momentum” to some of the company’s climate-related products, says Edward Palmieri, Facebook’s director of sustainability. “The Climate Science Information Center is something that we had been thinking about, but Chris was able to help us move even faster and get even more resources.”If the company manages to effectively combat climate misinformation, it could be a major step toward educating millions of people. A failure to stop the lies from spreading, on the other hand, could be devastating. “[It’s] not just an important opportunity, but responsibility to give their users access to quality information,” Leiserowitz says. “To go to an old saying: You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Who knew you could get a top-notch robovac at Amazon for just $96?

    'This is the best starter robovac for the price,' says a fan.

  • Hailey Bieber calls out paparazzi taking 'invasive' photos of female celebrities

    Hailey Bieber broke her silence regarding the alleged upskirt photos a member of the paparazzi took of her last month. "Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing," the 24-year-old started off, noting a positive side to the media attention. According to Bieber, an overzealous photographer recently tried snapping an upward shot of her while she was on a dinner date with her husband, Justin Bieber.

  • Trudeau updates Canadians on COVID-19, J&J vaccine

    The prime minister of Canada Tuesday said the country is still "on track" to receiving its first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of April, but he is monitoring developments in the United States "closely." (April 13)

  • Student shot dead at Knoxville high school after police say he fired on them

    (Reuters) -Police shot and killed a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school student on Monday after they said he opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer. The gunfire, which erupted at about 3:15 p.m. at Austin-East Magnet High School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings in the United States since mid-March. The wounded police officer was struck by a round in the upper leg and was in serious condition following surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville police officials said.

  • Big Sky 's Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury Go Glam for Fashion Shoot Before Dramatic Season Return

    "After nine months of shooting in Vancouver with the rain and wearing sweats every day to work, it was so much fun to get dressed up in a pair of high-heel, thigh-high boots and red lipstick," Katheryn Winnick told PEOPLE

  • Nigel Farage was pranked on Cameo into wishing happy birthday to a 'Hugh Janus'

    The Former Brexit Party leader was tricked into wishing one user of the Cameo video-sharing app into wishing a happy birthday to a "Hugh Janus."

  • UAE sets new ambitious timeline for launch of moon rover

    The United Arab Emirates’ space center announced Wednesday a more ambitious timeline for sending its first rover to the moon. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center said it is partnering with Japan’s ispace company to send a rover to the moon on an unmanned spacecraft by 2022, rather than 2024. The “Rashid” rover, named after Dubai’s ruling family, will deploy to the moon using ispace's lunar lander.

  • The 6 best spring cleaning products, according to experts — get them ASAP with Walmart's free pickup service

    Clorox, Shark, Swiffer and more: The cleaning dynamos you need now.

  • U.S. hearing on China competition told research funding falling behind

    U.S. investment in research and development has reached its lowest level decades while that in the rest of the world has soared, the head of a U.S. Senate committee warned at a hearing on proposed subsidies to the tech industry to help the United States better compete with China. Senate Commerce committee chair Maria Cantwell told the committee on Wednesday the proposed "Endless Frontier Act" had been the stimulus for a big debate about America's competitiveness. Federal investment in research and development is at its lowest in 45 years when measured against GDP, Cantwell said.

  • A Boy Embarks on a Mythical Adventure in Trailer for David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’

    Film, out next month, is executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey.

  • Jaguars fans get Trevor Lawrence a wedding gift, charity donation

    Trevor Lawrence may not be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars just yet, but that hasn’t stopped the fan base from treating him like he’s already a part of the club. Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft, got married over the weekend and a collection of Jaguars fans ponied [more]

  • Bernie Madoff: Disgraced financier dies in prison

    Bernie Madoff admitted he had conned investors out of billions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme.

  • San Francisco has money and a new plan to tackle homelessness. Will it finally change things?

    Mayor London Breed tells the Guardian the city is ramping up efforts to expand supportive housing for homeless people Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco on 18 April 2020. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter San Francisco is poised to see a marked increase in funding and resources to address homelessness in the city, with local officials hopeful that the efforts will become a turning point in a longstanding crisis. “We want to make sure that we get people off the streets into a safe, affordable place to call home. And we’re in a good place to do that,” the San Francisco mayor, London Breed, told the Guardian. In a city of stark wealth disparities, where new tech millionaires frequently sidestep homeless encampments on their way to patio brunches, homelessness has been among the most stubborn and politically fraught issues, one in which housed voices often overtake unhoused voices in quality-of-life complaints rather than actual solutions. Both the city and housing advocates agree that the new funding and resources provide an opportunity for change to truly take hold, but advocates warn that will only happen when authorities work with the population it is trying to reach. Homelessness in San Francisco exploded during the pandemic, with more tents than ever popping up and more people dying in the streets in the first few months of the Covid-19 crisis than in previous years. San Francisco met the emergency with efforts to house more homeless individuals. In a city with more than 8,000 homeless people at last count, 1,730 people are currently temporarily housed in hotel rooms and up to 260 people live at sanctioned encampments. From the hotel program, 204 additional people have transitioned into other housing options. The city wants to build on those efforts. Breed has drawn up a Homelessness Recovery Plan centered on expanding housing options for homeless people. The plan provides for 6,000 placements and would see the city acquire 1,500 new permanent supportive housing units by the end of 2023. The plan would also provide rental vouchers for people who were recently homeless and spend 3o% of their total income on rent, allowing them to find housing throughout the city and the Bay Area. A man directs homeless people to food donations outside the Glide Memorial Methodist church in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco on 20 March 2020. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Meanwhile, several funding sources are set to come through. Funds for homelessness services generated by a 2018 measure that taxes wealthy companies are finally available after lengthy litigation. The hotel room program that provided temporary housing for more than 2,200 individuals during the pandemic will be fully reimbursed by the federal government, and the state of California has made available funding to make some of that housing permanent. As San Francisco ramps up its efforts for supportive housing, however, it is taking a more aggressive stance against homeless encampments. “When we offer you an alternative to sleeping on the streets, we’re not going to let you be comfortable sleeping on the streets,” Breed said. “We’re not going to let you set up a tent and set up shop when we’re giving you a way out.” The mayor went on to point at the industrial areas under the freeway and underpasses in San Francisco, where encampments once abounded but have recently been cleared. “Things are changing,” she said. “We have reduced tents to pre-Covid times. We don’t have large encampments.” For many homeless people, though, the transition from an encampment to supportive housing isn’t always that easy, or clearcut. A San Francisco Public Press investigation found that nearly one in 10 of the city’s already existing supportive housing units sat empty, with Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the former interim director of the department of homelessness and supportive housing, placing the blame on individuals not accepting their placements. Breed told the Guardian that 15% of the people that city workers encounter encampments have hotel rooms, a number housing advocates have disputed. But Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said there were many reasons why an individual would refuse a housing placement. It might not be wheelchair accessible. It might separate that person from a loved one. It might not allow a pet that became like that person’s family on the streets. “When representatives of the system say people are service-resistant, what it should be read as is a system failure,” she said. “The system is failing to adequately serve a person.” Linda Smith, 35, was allocated a hotel room at the end of November, grateful to have a place to shower and a bed in which to sleep. But the hotel has a 10pm curfew that she consistently has to miss if she wants to earn enough money making DoorDash deliveries. “I started working for DoorDash to get some kind of income to follow the steps to get permanent housing,” Smith said. “I tried to talk to my building manager about it and he said ‘nope, if you’re not back by 10 o’clock, you can’t get back in until 7 in the morning’. So what else can I do but pitch a tent?” Hotel rules prevented her from receiving visitors, she said. She missed her friends at her encampment, and her boyfriend, who couldn’t get a room. “I’m very thankful that I have a roof over my head and I have somewhere to get rest when it’s needed, but it’s not an encouraging environment,” Smith said. “They’re making it hard to live a normal life. Do you want me to have a job? Or do you want me to sit in my room all day and do nothing?” Smith frequently returned to the encampment where she previously lived to check on her boyfriend, Jay. Tents set up on a sidewalk in San Francisco on 21 November 2020. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP Jay died from an overdose in his tent in January. In the days before, he had seemed depressed and distant, Smith said. “He just felt like I was leaving him,” she said. Distraught, Smith spent the next few days crying uncontrollably in their tent. “I wasn’t even able to really keep track of time,” she said. “I was just in denial. It didn’t even settle in that I had lost my partner. I just felt like if I kept believing it wasn’t true, then it wouldn’t be true.” Smith was still in the tent when days later, a public works crew arrived to clear the encampment. “I hadn’t even gone through any of his things. I hadn’t gone through my tent. I was just stuck in disbelief,” Smith said. With the help of other encampment residents, Smith packed Jay’s belongings on to a roll-away cart, and was wheeling the cart away when the man in charge stopped her. “He goes, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, where are you going with that’?” Smith said. “I said, ‘I’m trying to get my stuff away so you can clean’. And he said you’re not taking that stuff away. It’s all going in the trash’.” The crew tore open her bags, she said, and threw everything into piles. “The whole time I’m hysterically crying, pleading with him, ‘please don’t do this, you don’t understand, I haven’t even had a chance to go through his things,’” Smith recalled. “And they just started throwing my belongings into the trash compactor.” Smith continued: “One guy even had the nerve to shout to me, ‘Lady, you have to stay off the dope’ as to why I was crying hysterically. No, I wasn’t crying hysterically because I was high on dope. I was crying hysterically because you were treating me like I was nothing and you’re acting like you’re enjoying it.” When asked about bad behavior during sweeps and how such bad behavior could lead to mistrust of the city and city services, Breed spoke highly of public works crews who had close relationships with homeless individuals and argued some unhoused people treat the public works crews poorly. “When someone says, ‘Oh, I don’t trust the city’ while we’re offering help, we can’t do anything about that.” We have an opportunity to really move the dial on homelessness Jennifer Friedenbach She was also insistent that encampment residents displaced by sweeps were offered housing. That’s not been the experience of every homeless individual affected by the sweeps. Brian Martin, 42, said he was never offered housing when he woke up to a crew slashing a knife through the tarp of his structure in March. Police officers handcuffed Martin and his tentmate while the crew took their belongings, he said, including an orthopedic leg brace he needs after six back surgeries and a cane. When he told them he needed his brace, “They told me shut my mouth,” he said. With the help of housing advocates, Martin was able to secure a temporary shelter bed. But he still can’t walk. “I limp my way around,” he said. Breed said she cannot celebrate any success while people still sleep on the streets. “When I see someone who is sleeping on the streets, whether I am mayor or not, I’m a human being. I feel really awful that this person is not able to walk into a room and sleep on a bed. My goal is to try to make that possible.” Friedenbach of the Coalition on Homelessness said she hoped that the city could meet this moment for change. “We have an opportunity to really move the dial on homelessness, but it’s going to take political leadership to really be committed to it,” she said. “It’s going to take developing relationships with people on the streets to keep track of them so when housing opens up, you can move them in. It’s going to take hard work driven by love and empathy. That has to come through on all levels.”

  • Extra, extra: Amazon just announced the all-new Echo Buds 2

    The new Echo Buds feature a wireless charging case and noise-canceling capabilities.

  • Bear on North Carolina coast compared to Bigfoot: ‘We weren’t even sure it was real!’

    “I love bears but when they stand on their hind legs, it just creeps me out.”

  • Caron Nazario case shows hate is an American disease, not just a white one

    The fact that diversity isn't a solution to hate isn't limited to police abuse cases. It extends to all hate crimes as tracked by the FBI.

  • Regina King Goes Regal in a Tangerine Gown & Endless Diamonds for the Costume Designers Guild Awards

    The actress presented at last night's award show.

  • Hank Aaron's name replacing Confederate general's on Atlanta school

    An Atlanta, Georgia, high school bearing the name of the first Ku Klux Klan grand wizard will be renamed in honor of the late baseball great Hank Aaron, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Tuesday.Details: The city's school board voted unanimously Monday to rename Forrest Hill Academy the Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy after the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, who broke racial barriers and in 1974 smashed Babe Ruth's longstanding career home run record.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe school was originally named after Klan leader and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.In order to make possible the change of name to honor the Atlanta Braves star, who died in January aged 86, the vote waived a school district policy of waiting five years after a person has died to name a school building after them.What they're saying: Board chair Jason Esteves noted during an online meeting ahead of the vote that "names do matter."Board member Michelle Olympiadis added, "It's very important that we understand our history, it's very important that we understand where we are coming from .. it gives a lot of credence to our character and our morals."For the record: Aaron endured racism throughout his Major League Baseball career, which began with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. Among barriers he faced at the start of his career was the barring of Black players from Florida hotels where white teammates stayed for spring training. "He pressed management for change, with no immediate success," the New York Times notes.Aaron's record 755 home runs stood for 33 yearsThe big picture: The renaming of the school is part of a wider push against slavery and Confederate symbols across the U.S., with dozens removed, relocated or renamed last year after anti-racism protests erupted over George Floyd's death.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free