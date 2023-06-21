Ada County coroner identifies Idaho prisoner who died following assault

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old Idaho man who died after an assault by two other incarcerated people at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Junior Garcia, who was detained at the Kuna prison, died “surrounded by family” at around 8 p.m. on Father’s Day at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the coroner’s report and a GoFundMe page created by Garcia’s sister, Yecenia Diaz. He died from blunt force head trauma, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner’s report said.

The assault occurred on June 15, the Idaho Statesman previously reported, and is being investigated by Idaho State Police. Garcia was taken to the hospital following the assault and was in critical condition.

Both the Idaho Department of Correction and Idaho State Police have declined to identify the two people accused of assaulting Garcia. They are imprisoned at the institution.

Aaron Snell, a spokesperson for state police, told the Statesman in an email they won’t identify potential suspects during the investigation, but that anyone who is criminally charged will be identified.

Garcia’s family has created the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses because the state’s correction agency won’t cover any costs, Diaz said in an email. His family hopes to raise $7,000.

“Everyone who knew him knows that he was a kind-hearted soul and always showed his love and affection to everyone around him,” Diaz said on the GoFundMe page. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and the ones who stood by him.” Garcia leaves behind a daughter, the page said.