Ada County coroner identifies man killed in shootout with police in Boise’s North End

The Ada County coroner on Friday released the identity of the man killed in a shootout with Boise police Wednesday night.

Macey Juker, 28, died at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in the North End after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, according to a news release from Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle. The cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds,” the coroner’s office said.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Garden City Police Department, is investigating the shooting.

Neighbors interviewed by the Idaho Statesman on Thursday described seeing a man walking on 19th Street with a rifle and hearing many shots fired.

Tyler Wasden, 44, a 19th Street resident, said that from his front windows, he watched the suspect walking on 19th with a rifle pointed in the air. The suspect headed toward Resseguie Street, then came back toward Washington pursued by police, Wasden said.

When a police officer and the suspect were about 25 feet apart, they opened fire, Wasden said. It wasn’t clear who fired the first shot, he told the Statesman, but the suspect had turned toward the officer.

Mary Allen, 70, said she lives next door to a house owned by Juker’s mother. She told the Statesman that Juker was “grouchy” and kept to himself.

“We avoided interacting with him,” she said.

Police focused their work on Juker’s mother’s property at 718 N. 20th St well into the afternoon Thursday. Allen said police had been at the house all night after the shooting.