Ada County coroner identifies man hit by vehicle while running toward a fire

While running toward a fire on his neighbor’s property Friday evening in Meridian, a man was hit and killed by an SUV, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Byington, 48, of Meridian, was struck by the vehicle Friday on Ten Mile Road, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened just after 7:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. Meridian Fire Department crews were called to what was reported as a house fire on the east side of the 2700 block of South Ten Mile Road. The house wasn’t on fire, it turned out, but there was an active garbage fire on the property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Byington ran across Ten Mile Road toward the fire when he was hit by an SUV that was heading south. A Meridian police officer arrived seconds later and began CPR on Byington, and after Ada County paramedics arrived, Byington was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He died in the emergency room before 8 p.m. Friday.

The adult male driver of the SUV has cooperated with investigators, the Sheriff’s Office reported. It still is investigating but no charges have been filed.