Ada County coroner identifies man fatally shot by police in downtown Boise

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by Boise police Thursday as Christian Johnson, 54, of Boise.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the 1100 block of South Dale Street after Johnson contacted police at the Morrison Park Apartments near Boise State University, where he lived, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a news conference Thursday. Winegar said that after speaking with officers from his balcony, Johnson came downstairs and charged officers with several weapons, including a “sharp” or “hitched weapon,” after commands to stop.

Johnson’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report by the Coroner’s Office.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, Winegar said, and neither of them was injured. The Meridian Police Department is leading an investigation on the incident as part of the Critical Incident Task Force, which is launched after every police shooting.

The fatal shooting Thursday was the fourth by Boise police this year, a record number for the agency in decades, according to Idaho Statesman data.