Ada County coroner identifies Meridian man fatally shot last week. 3 have been arrested

A 32-year-old Meridian man has been identified by the Ada County Coroner’s Office as the victim in a fatal shooting last week after an argument.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Boise Police Department responded to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Robert Nichols was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office and police.

Nichols died at 12:57 a.m. Thursday after being shot in the chest, according to the coroner’s report. He died in the operating room after “lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.”

Boise police arrested three people in connection to the shooting on Friday, including Boise resident Zackary Gordan, according to a Saturday news release.

The 26-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, online court records show. Gordan’s bond was set at $1 million and as of Monday afternoon he was in custody at the Ada County Jail, online jail records showed.

Police said Gordan and Nichols got into a “verbal dispute” on Wednesday in a home near Cole and Emerald roads in Boise. Police believe the pair knew each other.

Police also arrested two Boise women on suspicion of withholding, concealing or harboring a felon.