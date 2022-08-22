Ada County coroner identifies stabbing victim found in Boise home. Suspect charged

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday released the name of the man who was found stabbed over the weekend in a home on Boise’s Central Bench.

Boise Police Department officers responded to calls about the incident at about 10:55 p.m. Friday at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road. They said they found a man — now identified as 42-year-old Brian Hamblet, according to a coroner’s news release — with injuries caused by an apparent stabbing, according to an initial police report.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Hamblet, who was alive when police arrived, but he died from his injuries.

The coroner’s report said Hamblet was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:38 a.m. on Saturday.

Police took Jorge Lossi, 39, into custody, and he was charged with second-degree murder and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, according to court records.

Lossi stabbed Hamblet in the chest, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lossi was booked into the Ada County Jail and was ineligible for bail because of the severity of the charges.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed to this story.




