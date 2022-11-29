Ada County coroner IDs Nampa man who was killed in a weekend shooting. He was 20

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 20-year-old man who was killed in a weekend shooting in Nampa.

Isaac Bernal died from a gunshot wound at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, according to a report from the coroner’s office. Bernal’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The shooting occurred at a party on the 17000 block of North Pegram Way, the Nampa Police Department previously said. At around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at the party, which is where they found Bernal with a gunshot wound.

Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman on Sunday afternoon that no one has been arrested for the incident. Boeger could not be immediately reached Tuesday afternoon.

Police previously said the shooting was “gang related.”

“Activities and statements made during the investigation led detectives to believe there was gang involvement,” Boeger told the Statesman in an email Sunday.