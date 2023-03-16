Ada County coroner IDs victim of fatal car crash in Boise; man charged with felonies

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man left dead after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Russell Butler, an 81-year-old Boise man, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The two vehicles crashed at the crossroads of South Federal Way and West Targee Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Boise police news release.

A 21-year-old Boise man who drove the other vehicle failed a sobriety test at the scene, according to the news release. Police said he was driving south on Federal Way when his car struck an SUV.

Butler and the female driver of the SUV were extricated from the vehicle by the Boise Fire Department and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Butler died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence and misdemeanor transporting a minor in a vehicle while under the influence, according to online court records.

He is currently being held at the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond, online court and jail records showed.