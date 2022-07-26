Ada County Coroner’s Office identifies Nampa man shot by neighbor after disturbance

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old man fatally shot by his neighbor in Nampa, according to a report released by the department.

At 10:07 a.m. Saturday, Paul Verovoy allegedly caused an “unprovoked disturbance” in his neighbor’s yard, which prompted the unidentified male neighbor shooting him, according to an initial news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Authorities did not initially release any of the parties’ names, and Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman on Monday the department likely wouldn’t release names later on.

The shooter’s wife called Nampa Dispatch to report that Verovoy was attacking her husband in their yard, according to the release. During the call, the wife said her husband shot Verovoy, police said.

Nampa officers arrived on the scene and found Verovoy with a single gunshot wound. An officer performed CPR on Verovoy until emergency personnel arrived, and EMS continued life-saving measures.

Verovoy was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the preliminary coroner’s report. The report said life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Verovoy died in an operating room.

Nampa police haven’t made any arrests and said that “all involved parties are cooperating fully,” according to the release. Boeger told the Statesman by phone Monday that “it does not sound like there are going to be any charges.” The Statesman reached back out to Boeger on Tuesday for any updates.

The case was sent to the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.