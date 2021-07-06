Ada County food service inspections June 15-21, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Backyard Public House Boise, 3515 W. State St., Boise

22*

Black Rock Coffee Bar, 1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*, 24*

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 130, Meridian

16*, 22*

Haji Hassan, 2021 Temp Events — Multitple, Boise

21*

Huck House Brunchette, 7135 W. State St., Garden City

10*, 16*

Latinos Tacos, 89 N. Star Road, Star

2*, 15

Stella’s Ice Cream, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Eagle

16*, 28*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Cloud Nine Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise

Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise

Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fast Eddy’s, 3775 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

First Congregational United Church Of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise

Flour Child, 10668 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fort Boise Canteen ISVH, 320 Collins Road, Boise

Hiroyuki Hibachi, 12306 W. Lewisburg Lane, Boise

Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

It’Sugar, 3693 E. Longwing Lane H110, Meridian

Lulu’s Pizza, 2594 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 7811 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Quiznos Sub, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise

Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City

Star Outreach, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Star

TCBY, 1800 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite A, Meridian

Tifa Chocolate and Gelato, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 104, Meridian

Tin Box, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd.,, Garden City

Txikiteo, 175 N. 14th St., Boise

Up Country Gourmet Products, 5169 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Vagabond Bakery, 1726 W. Main St., Boise

Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

