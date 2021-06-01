Ada County food service inspections May 11-17, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Adelita’s Mexican Food, 1800 Overland Road, Boise

8*



Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

16*



California Mexican Food, 10889 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 23*



Chuck E Cheese, 6255 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*



Good Burger, 7610 W. State St., Suite 130, Boise

22*



North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise

20*, 21*, 22*



Spirals Pizza and Sushi, 5872 W. Hidden Springs Road, Garden City

19*



Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2112, Boise

2



Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1147, Boise

2



*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

Albertsons — deli, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Big Al’s Snack Bar, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Boise Stadium 21, 7701 W. Overland Road, Boise

Boise Stadium IMAX, 7703 W. Overland Road, Boise

Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise

Chicago Connection Pizza, 3931 W. Overland Road, Boise

Chowobunga, 2910 W. Foxtrotter Drive, Meridian

Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Domino’s, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City

Greenbelt Market, 3472 N. Prospect Way, Garden City

Guns and Oil Beer USA, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 7965 W. Emerald St., Boise

McDonald’s, 1185 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Somewhere, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Sweet Valley Cookie Company, 4103 W. State St., Boise

The Gyro Shack, 9056 Emerald St., Boise

Yardarm, 314 E. 35th St., Garden City

