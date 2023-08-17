Ada County leaders vow changes amid ‘alarming’ increase in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

After an “alarming increase” in traffic deaths this year, Ada County leaders vow to redesign street layouts to make them safer for all.

“This is one of the deadliest years on our roads in Ada County history, and it has to stop,” Ada County Highway District Commissioner Alexis Pickering said at a Thursday news conference.

Last year, there were no recorded pedestrian deaths in the county until October, Pickering said. This year, there has been one almost every month, for a total of eight.

She said it will take years to “undo and update our infrastructure.”

Mayor Lauren McLean called the deaths “thoroughly preventable.”

At one intersection downtown, four people have been hit by cars already this year.

A total of six pedestrians were killed last year, according to previous Statesman reporting.

In early August, a Boise teenager on a skateboard was killed by a truck while crossing the street in a crosswalk on 16th Street.

A 27-year-old pedestrian was killed in July on North Cloverdale Road. A 23-year-old woman died while crossing the street at a nearby intersection in June, according to Boise police.

A pedestrian and a bicyclist were killed in May in Boise after collisions underneath the Connector and in West Boise, on Eagle Road.

In January, a 79-year-old man was killed by a pickup truck at the intersection of West State Street and 11th Street, near the YMCA.

There were 101 bicycle-involved crashes in Ada County in 2022, one of which was fatal, according to data from the Idaho Transportation Department. There were 68 pedestrian-involved crashes last year in the county, four of which were fatal. A fifth of fatal crashes involved pedestrians, and nearly 30% of pedestrian crashes resulted in a serious injury or death.

Overall, 122 people died in fatal crashes in Ada County last year, according to the data. There were a total of 33,231 crashes.

In a news release, McLean’s spokesperson Maria Weeg said the Treasure Valley has seen “an alarming increase in serious injury and fatal crashes.”

This year, the Ada County Highway District began altering walk signals at intersections, allowing pedestrians a head start over vehicle traffic to make them easier for drivers to see. Over the next several years, the roads agency plans to make changes to every intersection with a traffic light.

ACHD controls almost all roads in Ada County — including those within cities — except federal and state highways controlled by the Idaho Transportation Department.

