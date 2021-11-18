Ada County man accused of possessing child pornography, booked into jail

Idaho law enforcement have arrested an Ada County man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Derek Munro Vaniman, a 48-year-old Meridian man, was booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. As of Thursday, charges were not available online, and Vaniman has yet to appear before a judge.

Members of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Vaniman, alleging that he was in possession of sexually exploitative material. Jail booking records list the arresting agency as the Meridian Police Department. Meridian police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office assisted ICAC in the case.

If you or someone you know has information on the exploitation of children, please call local police, the ICAC unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

ICAC is a task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement that focuses on arresting and prosecuting people who use the internet to exploit children.