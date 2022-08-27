Fight leads to stabbing, gunshot wound at Western Idaho Fair, Ada Sheriff’s Office says

Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash
Alex Brizee
·1 min read

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.
Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrea Deardon told the Idaho Statesman by phone that there was a report of a shot fired at the parking lot of the Western Idaho Fair on Friday night.

A fight, which occurred around 9:45 p.m., resulted in one person being stabbed and another person suffering an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Patrick Orr, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, told the Statesman by phone that after the stabbing, people began to run away, which is when an unidentified person suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Orr said the shooting victim is in the hospital and police have recovered the gun.

Sheriff’s deputies quickly closed off the parking lot and fair gates as people ran away from the fight, the tweet said. Orr said the closure lasted for about 45 minutes.

Deardon said the altercation caused people visiting the fairgrounds to receive a code red warning. They were not able to leave the fairgrounds. Deardon added it was not an active shooter situation.

Anytime the department is looking for a suspect they want to make sure the area is secure, Deardon told the Statesman.

The parking lot and fair gates have reopened, the tweet said.

Orr told the Statesman that no one has been arrested.

Authorities have located some of the people involved in the fight, but not all of them, the tweet said. Two unidentified people are being treated for their injuries.

“We know it was confusing and perhaps frightening for people at the fair tonight,” the tweet said. “Deputies acted quickly to figure out what was going on and keep people safe, which was why the parking lots and gates were closed.”

Reporter Sally Krutzig contributed.

