Ada County Sheriff’s Office searching for man charged with sexual exploitation of child

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it searches for a 23-year-old man accused of producing sexually explicit material with an underage girl, according to a post from the agency.

Sabastian Lambeth has been charged with seven felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the Sheriff’s Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Authorities said that additional charges could be possible and that investigators suspect there could be more victims.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lambeth has been avoiding arrest since he was charged in late July.

When asked why authorities didn’t notify the public about Lambeth until now, Patrick Orr, a spokesperson for the department, said that for a lot of the people deputies are looking for, posting on social media is a “hindrance — not a possible solution” and that their deputies are “really good at finding people.”

“This particular person has been difficult to locate, and we decided in his particular case, a social media post might help,” Orr said. “So we decided to go this route.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or email ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov.