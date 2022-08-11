Ada County Sheriff’s Office seeks info about July 2 attack in Lucky Peak parking lot

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about an incident in which a woman was allegedly attacked by three people who robbed her of a handgun and punched her in a parking lot at Lucky Peak State Park in July.

The unidentified woman told investigators that she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck during the disturbance, which occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on July 2, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The incident occurred in the parking lot by Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak, east of Boise.

Authorities said several people were leaving the park at the time of the incident and likely would have seen something.

The “trouble started” when the woman was leaving the beach and encountered a man in the parking lot who had called her son a name earlier in the day, according to the release. Their talk “evolved into a verbal argument” between the woman and a group of people who surrounded her vehicle and wouldn’t let her leave, law enforcement said.

The victim told authorities that a woman grabbed her shoulders and attempted to hit her in the face, but missed. When she finally got into her car and tried to drive away, she said a man reached through the open driver’s side window and punched her in the face. She jumped out of her vehicle with a handgun, which she said she pointed at the ground to try to get the group to “back off and let her drive away,” the release said.

At that point the woman said a man grabbed her around the neck and punched her in the face while a different man took her gun and threw it on the ground, according to the release. Under Idaho law, robbery is defined as taking someone’s property from them against their will with the use of force or fear.

The woman told police that she was able to grab the gun, get into her car and drive away. Authorities said she was not badly injured but had cuts and bruises.

The woman identified the alleged attackers as:

An approximately 25-year-old woman who was about 5 feet tall, had a nose ring, shoulder-length brown hair, and was wearing a yellow tank top and shorts.





An approximately 30-year-old man with short brown hair who was about 6 feet 4 inches tall, about 150 pounds, and had a scar on his right cheek and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

A 16-to-20-year-old male, who was about 5 feet 3 inches tall, had a heavy build and also had short brown hair.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 208-577-3703 or email amccray@adacounty.id.gov.