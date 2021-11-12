Ada County SWAT team surrounds house of armed man in Boise, police say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A SWAT team with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office has encircled a home on the Boise Bench in an attempt to detain an armed man, according to a tweet from ACSO.

Law enforcement has surrounded the home in the 6600 block of Douglas Street, which is near the intersection of West Franklin Street and South Cole Road. In a tweet posted before 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it is attempting to negotiate with the man, who “took off during a traffic stop” on Friday.

The man was seen “throwing drugs out the window after he drove away,” according to the tweet. At around 1:30 p.m., he was located at the home on Douglas Street. Police said that the man has “a history of violence” and that he is on federal felony probation for a drug conviction.

The man’s identity was not publicly released.