Ada man charged with trafficking cocaine

Jun. 18—An Ada man was charged with several felonies this week after he was allegedly found in possession of 33 grams of cocaine by police.

Kendall Dean McClellan, 30, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and distribution of a controlled substance.

McClellan was arrested June 11 by a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police officer.

Officer Jacob Foran was on patrol in the area on State Highway 377 and Egypt Road shortly after 9 p.m. when he saw a vehicle make a turn in which the driver did not use a turn signal. He initiated a traffic stop on Egypt Road.

"Before my patrol unit came to a stop and prior to exiting my unit, the driver — later identified as non-native Kendall Dean McClellan — began to rapidly place items in the center of the (vehicle)," Foran said in a court affidavit. "McClellan then quickly gets out of his Jeep, leans over into the front driver's floorboard, and begins reaching under the front driver's seat. Upon observing this, I exit my patrol unit and tell McClellan to get back into his Jeep."

Foran spoke with McClellan.

"During this time, I observed that McClellan had rapid speech, was very talkative and had begun to sweat profusely," Foran said. "ln addition, I observed McClellan's eyes to be very dilated and had very little to no reaction to my flashlight."

McClellan reportedly did not have insurance on the vehicle, so a wrecker was requested. During inventory of the vehicle, officers found a pistol and Crown Royal bag inside the center console, Foran said.

"When looking inside of the Crown Royal bag, I observed a sliver GM motor

company tin box, a small metal tray and a large clear food saver Ziploc bag," Foran said. "Upon removing the items from the crown royal bag, I observed the large clear food saver Ziploc bag had a large amount of white powder inside of it. When opening the silver GM motor company tin l observed it had one razor blade, one blue straw with residue inside of it, one blue lighter, one white metal card, one plastic lid and a small round container that had a white powdery substance inside."

Foran said upon returning to headquarters, he photographed, weighed, field-tested and packaged all evidence.

"When weighing the large clear food saver Ziploc bag containing the white powder, (it) field tested presumptive positive for cocaine and had an approximate weight of 33 grams," Foran said. "The large clear food saver bag containing the white powder was placed into an OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation) evidence envelope and sealed."