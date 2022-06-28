Ada man killed in Texas double homicide

Jun. 28—An Ada man was shot to death Saturday in Wichita Falls, Texas.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, police discovered the bodies of 52-year-old Mark Barnett of Ada and 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire. Both had been shot.

Police found the shooter — 50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire — in a vehicle in the front yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at a Wichita Falls Hospital.

WPD said the case is closed. No motive for the crime was provided.