Ada man killed in Texas double homicide

The Ada News, Okla.
·1 min read

Jun. 28—An Ada man was shot to death Saturday in Wichita Falls, Texas.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, police discovered the bodies of 52-year-old Mark Barnett of Ada and 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire. Both had been shot.

Police found the shooter — 50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire — in a vehicle in the front yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at a Wichita Falls Hospital.

WPD said the case is closed. No motive for the crime was provided.

