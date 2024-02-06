Ada man sentenced for theft

Feb. 6—An Ada man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison after he stole money from his deceased grandmother's estate.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Steven Esquivel Martinez, 48, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for "Theft in Indian Country," to be followed by three years of supervised release. Martinez was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

The charges arose from investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Coal County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of Theft in Indian Country. According to investigators, between April 2018 and February 2020, Martinez, the appointed personal representative over his deceased grandmother's estate, intentionally moved over $350,000 from the estate's account into his personal bank account.

Martinez then used the transferred estate funds for his own benefit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"This sentencing demonstrates that individuals like Mr. Martinez, who commit financial crimes to enrich themselves, will be held accountable," FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray said. "The FBI is dedicated to working with our law enforcement partners to identify and investigate those who illegally profit at the expense of others."

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Christopher J. Wilson said financial crimes can be devastating to victims.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to prosecuting those like Mr. Martinez who defraud others," Wilson said.

Ronald A. White, chief judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings.

Martinez will self-report to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility on Feb. 23, 2024, to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration, Wilson said.

Assistant United States Attorney Kara Traster represented the United States.