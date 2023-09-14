Ada Police announce capture of escapee

Sep. 14—ADA — The Ada Police Department announced the capture of a recent escapee from the Worth Center in Lima.

The escapee, Ray Cline Jr, broke out of the facility Sunday and Ada Police discovered it the following day.

On Monday, officers arrested Cline Jr. without incident following a tip reported that he was walking near Main Street in Ada.

Cline is sitting in the Multi-County Jail in Marion on an unrelated bench warrant. The release from the Ada Police Department said that other charges are currently pending.