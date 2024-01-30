Ada Regional United Way announces 2024 funded agencies

Jan. 30—Ada Regional United Way announces their 2024 funded agencies. This non-profit organization aims to enhance the quality of people's lives by coordinating efforts in the fields of health, education, and financial stability.

They partner with local non-profits to provide crucial services by granting funds to their individual programs. The organization advocates for the needs of the community and works in coordination with these non-profits to significantly impact the community's quality of life. Their goal is to create a lasting and positive legacy for future generations. To find out more about Ada Regional United Way, visit www.adaregionalunitedway.org.

2024 community Investments Funded Agencies & Programs are:

HEALTH

Abba's Tables: Evening Meal Program

Ada Senior Care Center: Adult Day Health Program

Big Five Community Services: Senior Medical Transport, Family Caregiver Support, & Outreach

Compassion Outreach Center: Health Clinic

Addiction & Behavioral Health: Wellness Program

TLC Therapeutic Riding Center: Equine Therapy for Children and Adults

EDUCATION

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma: Group Services Program

Unity Point Counseling & Resource Center: Youth Shelter Program

FINANCIAL STABLILITY

Ada Homeless Services: Prevention Services Program & Rapid Rehousing Program

Family Crisis Center, Inc.: Domestic Violence Shelter Program

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma: Legal Aid Program

Mama T's Bread and Blessing: Long-term Homelessness Shelter Program

Volunteers of America: Payee Services Program

COMMUNITY COORDINATION

ARUW: Charity Tracker — Shared Case Management System