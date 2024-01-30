Ada Regional United Way announces 2024 funded agencies
Jan. 30—Ada Regional United Way announces their 2024 funded agencies. This non-profit organization aims to enhance the quality of people's lives by coordinating efforts in the fields of health, education, and financial stability.
They partner with local non-profits to provide crucial services by granting funds to their individual programs. The organization advocates for the needs of the community and works in coordination with these non-profits to significantly impact the community's quality of life. Their goal is to create a lasting and positive legacy for future generations. To find out more about Ada Regional United Way, visit www.adaregionalunitedway.org.
2024 community Investments Funded Agencies & Programs are:
HEALTH
Abba's Tables: Evening Meal Program
Ada Senior Care Center: Adult Day Health Program
Big Five Community Services: Senior Medical Transport, Family Caregiver Support, & Outreach
Compassion Outreach Center: Health Clinic
Addiction & Behavioral Health: Wellness Program
TLC Therapeutic Riding Center: Equine Therapy for Children and Adults
EDUCATION
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma: Group Services Program
Unity Point Counseling & Resource Center: Youth Shelter Program
FINANCIAL STABLILITY
Ada Homeless Services: Prevention Services Program & Rapid Rehousing Program
Family Crisis Center, Inc.: Domestic Violence Shelter Program
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma: Legal Aid Program
Mama T's Bread and Blessing: Long-term Homelessness Shelter Program
Volunteers of America: Payee Services Program
COMMUNITY COORDINATION
ARUW: Charity Tracker — Shared Case Management System